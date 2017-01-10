High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Liberty Ventures, (NASDAQ: LVNTA), with a large market cap of 13270.28. Liberty Ventures is in the industry Catalog & Mail Order Houses and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/10/2012. Liberty Ventures’s price right now is 39.3 (a change of 0.38% and change from open, 0.23%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.10% and for the month at 2.28%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.02%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 1.45%. The 52 week high reached -7.94% and the low went to 21.48%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 6.18%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.05%, and for the quarter it has been -3.02%. For the half year, Liberty Ventures has seen performance at 1.06%. For the year to date it is 6.18%, so does a target price of 49.48 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Liberty Ventures is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 8.02, combined with a forward P/E of 326.25. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 24.8, P/B is 2.49, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is 78.99.

With a current trading price of 39.3, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 4.88, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -97.17% after being 402.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 35.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 1033.30%.

Liberty Ventures has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -25.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 38.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.30%, and return of investment of -2.40%. Long term debt is 0.37, with total debt totaling 0.76. However Liberty Ventures’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.3 and a quick ratio of 0.2.

The gross margin is 38.30%, with the operating margin at -9.70%. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 338.96, with the number of shares float at *TBA.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 846.43, with the volume today at 114104. The related volume is 0.8. The day high today has been -5.85% and the low, 7.55%. The GAP is 0.15%.

