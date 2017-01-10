High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Lincoln National Corporation, (NYSE: LNC), with a large market cap of 15368.85. Lincoln National Corporation is in the industry Life Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/5/1984. Lincoln National Corporation’s price right now is 67.26 (a change of 1.11% and change from open, 0.69%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.25% and for the month at 2.19%. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.10%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 39.47%. The 52 week high reached -2.79% and the low went to 126.42%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.81%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.51%, and for the quarter it has been 37.30%. For the half year, Lincoln National Corporation has seen performance at 69.81%. For the year to date it is 0.81%, so does a target price of 69.75 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Lincoln National Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 12.47, combined with a forward P/E of 9.56. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.26, P/S is 1.15, P/B is 0.94, P/cash is 4.46 and finally P/Free cash flow is 12.79.

With a current trading price of 67.26, the company has a dividend yield of 1.74%, representing a payout ratio of 18.50%. The EPS is at 5.34, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.92% after being -19.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 15.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.87%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 123.00%.

Lincoln National Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -6.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.50%, and return of investment of 7.60%. Long term debt is 0.33, with total debt totaling 0.35. However Lincoln National Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 14.20%. A healthy profit margin of 9.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 79.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 231.04, with the number of shares float at 227.17.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1702.99, with the volume today at 132880. The related volume is 0.45. The day high today has been -2.79% and the low, 41.03%. The GAP is 0.42%.

