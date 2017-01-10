High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Linear Technology Corporation, (NASDAQ: LLTC), with a large market cap of 14930.75. Linear Technology Corporation is in the industry Semiconductor – Specialized and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Linear Technology Corporation’s price right now is 62.21 (a change of -0.05% and change from open, 0.05%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.54% and for the month at 0.52%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.20%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 15.61%. The 52 week high reached -2.39% and the low went to 70.99%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.18%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.24%, and for the quarter it has been 5.10%. For the half year, Linear Technology Corporation has seen performance at 31.97%. For the year to date it is -0.18%, so does a target price of 60.93 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Linear Technology Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 30.68, combined with a forward P/E of 26.54. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.13, P/S is 10.26, P/B is 8.45, P/cash is 9.82 and finally P/Free cash flow is 46.24.

With a current trading price of 62.21, the company has a dividend yield of 2.06%, representing a payout ratio of 62.00%. The EPS is at 2.03, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.79% after being -5.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -4.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.80%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 2.50%.

Linear Technology Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 9.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 28.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 24.50%, and return of investment of 27.80%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0. However Linear Technology Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 9 and a quick ratio of 8.5.

The gross margin is 75.90%, with the operating margin at 43.50%. A healthy profit margin of 34.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 90.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 239.89, with the number of shares float at 238.42.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2274.81, with the volume today at 223827. The related volume is 0.58. The day high today has been -1.02% and the low, 6.18%. The GAP is -0.10%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.