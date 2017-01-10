High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Lockheed Martin Corporation, (NYSE: LMT), with a large market cap of 76956.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation is in the industry Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/3/1977. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s price right now is 258.04 (a change of 0.09% and change from open, -0.05%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.06% and for the month at 1.32%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.21%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.45%. The 52 week high reached -4.39% and the low went to 32.38%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.15%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.22%, and for the quarter it has been 11.16%. For the half year, Lockheed Martin Corporation has seen performance at 2.74%. For the year to date it is 3.15%, so does a target price of 278.61 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Lockheed Martin Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.09, combined with a forward P/E of 20.19. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.7, P/S is 1.66, P/B is 33.14, P/cash is 26.58 and finally P/Free cash flow is 24.09.

With a current trading price of 258.04, the company has a dividend yield of 2.82%, representing a payout ratio of 38.00%. The EPS is at 12.22, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 4.76% after being 2.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 10.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.81%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 49.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 14.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 179.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.50%, and return of investment of 21.90%. Long term debt is 6.16, with total debt totaling 6.16. However Lockheed Martin Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 11.10%, with the operating margin at 11.70%. A healthy profit margin of 11.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.03%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 298.5, with the number of shares float at 292.29.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1496.09, with the volume today at 135506. The related volume is 0.52. The day high today has been -4.39% and the low, 9.99%. The GAP is 0.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.