High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Loews Corporation, (NYSE: L), with a large market cap of 15527.98. Loews Corporation is in the industry Property & Casualty Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/10/1987. Loews Corporation’s price right now is 46.29 (a change of 0.00% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.09% and for the month at 1.04%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.60%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 11.56%. The 52 week high reached -3.66% and the low went to 37.65%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.15%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.43%, and for the quarter it has been 12.27%. For the half year, Loews Corporation has seen performance at 14.27%. For the year to date it is -1.15%, so does a target price of 43.33 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Loews Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 93.14, combined with a forward P/E of 14.57. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 16.6, P/S is 1.18, P/B is 0.85, P/cash is 45.14 and finally P/Free cash flow is 9.63.

With a current trading price of 46.29, the company has a dividend yield of 0.54%, representing a payout ratio of 50.10%. The EPS is at 0.5, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 17.67% after being -71.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -25.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.61%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 92.20%.

Loews Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 0.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.20%, and return of investment of 2.90%. Long term debt is 0.59, with total debt totaling 0.6. However Loews Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 3.80%. A healthy profit margin of 1.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 61.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 335.45, with the number of shares float at 276.56.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 976.58, with the volume today at 49112. The related volume is 0.29. The day high today has been -3.66% and the low, 13.67%. The GAP is 0.00%.

