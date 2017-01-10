High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Lowe’s Companies, Inc., (NYSE: LOW), with a large market cap of 61924.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is in the industry Home Improvement Stores and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1985. Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s price right now is 70.85 (a change of -0.31% and change from open, -0.07%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.39% and for the month at 1.47%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.05%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.28%. The 52 week high reached -14.52% and the low went to 14.60%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.07%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -6.98%, and for the quarter it has been 0.17%. For the half year, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has seen performance at -13.37%. For the year to date it is -0.07%, so does a target price of 79.79 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 25.87, combined with a forward P/E of 15.64. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.63, P/S is 0.99, P/B is 9.4, P/cash is 60.12 and finally P/Free cash flow is 18.98.

With a current trading price of 70.85, the company has a dividend yield of 1.97%, representing a payout ratio of 45.80%. The EPS is at 2.75, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 16.06% after being 0.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 13.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 15.85%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -45.90%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 9.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 34.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.90%, and return of investment of 15.30%. Long term debt is 2.18, with total debt totaling 2.3. However Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 0.1.

The gross margin is 34.60%, with the operating margin at 8.00%. A healthy profit margin of 3.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 75.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 871.32, with the number of shares float at 867.17.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 6298.14, with the volume today at 448222. The related volume is 0.41. The day high today has been -7.35% and the low, 9.22%. The GAP is -0.24%.

