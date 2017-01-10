High Market Cap Stock of the Day – LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is LyondellBasell Industries N.V., (NYSE: LYB), with a large market cap of 35614.47. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is in the industry Specialty Chemicals and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Netherlands, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/28/2010. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s price right now is 86.65 (a change of -0.28% and change from open, -0.65%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.04% and for the month at 1.79%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.85%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.45%. The 52 week high reached -6.51% and the low went to 29.27%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.29%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.82%, and for the quarter it has been 7.75%. For the half year, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has seen performance at 15.52%. For the year to date it is 1.29%, so does a target price of 90.95 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 9.72, combined with a forward P/E of 8.84. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.25, P/B is 5.9, P/cash is 19.46 and finally P/Free cash flow is 23.77.

With a current trading price of 86.65, the company has a dividend yield of 3.91%, representing a payout ratio of 36.40%. The EPS is at 8.94, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 4.77% after being 20.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -11.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -1.75%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -10.20%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -11.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -4.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 61.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 16.60%, and return of investment of 30.00%. Long term debt is 1.39, with total debt totaling 1.49. However LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.2 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 20.80%, with the operating margin at 17.90%. A healthy profit margin of 13.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 18.58%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 73.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 409.88, with the number of shares float at 328.43.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2925.23, with the volume today at 229914. The related volume is 0.45. The day high today has been -6.51% and the low, 14.08%. The GAP is 0.38%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.