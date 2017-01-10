High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., (NYSE: MMP), with a large market cap of 17288.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is in the industry Oil & Gas Pipelines and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/19/2001. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s price right now is 75.03 (a change of -1.07% and change from open, -0.58%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.21% and for the month at 1.16%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.32%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.53%. The 52 week high reached -3.19% and the low went to 42.40%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.28%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 6.03%, and for the quarter it has been 10.63%. For the half year, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has seen performance at 3.96%. For the year to date it is 0.28%, so does a target price of 78.59 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.69, combined with a forward P/E of 19.88. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.2, P/S is 7.89, P/B is 8.43, P/cash is 59.39 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 75.03, the company has a dividend yield of 4.42%, representing a payout ratio of 90.60%. The EPS is at 3.5, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.62% after being -2.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 20.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.77%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -22.50%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -4.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 39.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 12.30%, and return of investment of 17.60%. Long term debt is 1.99, with total debt totaling 2.11. However Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 54.20%, with the operating margin at 42.10%. A healthy profit margin of 36.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 62.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 227.96, with the number of shares float at 227.3.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 684.81, with the volume today at 92697. The related volume is 0.78. The day high today has been -3.19% and the low, 16.78%. The GAP is -0.49%.

