High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Manulife Financial Corporation, (NYSE: MFC), with a large market cap of 36145.36. Manulife Financial Corporation is in the industry Life Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/24/1999. Manulife Financial Corporation’s price right now is 18.54 (a change of 1.20% and change from open, 0.76%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.61% and for the month at 1.65%. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.53%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 27.09%. The 52 week high reached -2.63% and the low went to 75.50%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.81%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.46%, and for the quarter it has been 28.17%. For the half year, Manulife Financial Corporation has seen performance at 42.61%. For the year to date it is 2.81%, so does a target price of 19.13 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Manulife Financial Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.04, combined with a forward P/E of 8.53. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.4, P/S is 0.71, P/B is 1.21, P/cash is 2.63 and finally P/Free cash flow is 3.25.

With a current trading price of 18.54, the company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, representing a payout ratio of 47.90%. The EPS is at 1.14, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 17.00% after being -41.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 25.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.47%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 82.70%.

Manulife Financial Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 103.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.40%, and return of investment of 7.00%. Long term debt is 0.34, with total debt totaling 0.34. However Manulife Financial Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 7.10%. A healthy profit margin of 4.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 53.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1973, with the number of shares float at 1972.54.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2536.98, with the volume today at 496367. The related volume is 1.12. The day high today has been -2.63% and the low, 32.09%. The GAP is 0.44%.

