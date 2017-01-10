High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Marathon Oil Corporation, (NYSE: MRO), with a large market cap of 14988.88. Marathon Oil Corporation is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1970. Marathon Oil Corporation’s price right now is 17.37 (a change of -0.17% and change from open, -0.74%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.74% and for the month at 2.97%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.55%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 18.76%. The 52 week high reached -9.91% and the low went to 171.24%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.52%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.54%, and for the quarter it has been 12.20%. For the half year, Marathon Oil Corporation has seen performance at 19.25%. For the year to date it is 0.52%, so does a target price of 19.84 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Marathon Oil Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of *TBA. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 3.55, P/B is 0.78, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 17.37, the company has a dividend yield of 1.15%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -2.16, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 85.10% after being -329.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -26.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 79.50%.

Marathon Oil Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -17.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -14.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -8.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of -4.80%, and return of investment of -7.50%. Long term debt is 0.38, with total debt totaling 0.38. However Marathon Oil Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.2 and a quick ratio of 2.

The gross margin is 60.00%, with the operating margin at -44.20%. A healthy profit margin of -37.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 83.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 861.43, with the number of shares float at 844.32.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 15954.54, with the volume today at 1255752. The related volume is 0.45. The day high today has been -9.91% and the low, 41.01%. The GAP is 0.57%.

