High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Marathon Petroleum Corporation, (NYSE: MPC), with a large market cap of 26458.13. Marathon Petroleum Corporation is in the industry Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/24/2011. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s price right now is 49.55 (a change of 0.18% and change from open, 0.10%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.22% and for the month at 2.45%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.56%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 22.12%. The 52 week high reached -9.23% and the low went to 75.74%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.77%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.38%, and for the quarter it has been 19.39%. For the half year, Marathon Petroleum Corporation has seen performance at 38.04%. For the year to date it is -1.77%, so does a target price of 60.35 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Marathon Petroleum Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 23.23, combined with a forward P/E of 14.24. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 0.43, P/B is 1.95, P/cash is 37.32 and finally P/Free cash flow is 112.11.

With a current trading price of 49.55, the company has a dividend yield of 2.91%, representing a payout ratio of 61.60%. The EPS is at 2.13, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 60.49% after being 19.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 43.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -84.50%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -12.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.60%, and return of investment of 12.60%. Long term debt is 0.79, with total debt totaling 0.79. However Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 10.10%, with the operating margin at 3.50%. A healthy profit margin of 1.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 534.94, with the number of shares float at 521.6.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 6348.64, with the volume today at 934072. The related volume is 0.84. The day high today has been -9.23% and the low, 24.87%. The GAP is 0.08%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.