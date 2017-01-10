High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Markel Corporation, (NYSE: MKL), with a large market cap of 12595.98. Markel Corporation is in the industry Property & Casualty Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Markel Corporation’s price right now is 900.01 (a change of -0.11% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.19% and for the month at 1.00%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.56%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -1.96%. The 52 week high reached -9.01% and the low went to 11.80%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.39%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.90%, and for the quarter it has been -1.87%. For the half year, Markel Corporation has seen performance at -4.11%. For the year to date it is -0.39%, so does a target price of 887.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Markel Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 24.67, combined with a forward P/E of 32.15. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.24, P/S is 2.23, P/B is 1.48, P/cash is 5.84 and finally P/Free cash flow is 35.2.

With a current trading price of 900.01, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 36.52, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -1.39% after being 87.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 8.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -23.20%.

Markel Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 5.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 19.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.00%, and return of investment of 7.00%. Long term debt is 0.3, with total debt totaling 0.3. However Markel Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 14.70%. A healthy profit margin of 9.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 74.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 13.98, with the number of shares float at 13.57.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 67, with the volume today at 5955. The related volume is 0.51. The day high today has been -2.77% and the low, 10.97%. The GAP is -0.11%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.