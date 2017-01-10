High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR), with a large market cap of 31913.82. Marriott International, Inc. is in the industry Lodging and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/13/1993. Marriott International, Inc.’s price right now is 82.09 (a change of -0.19% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.83% and for the month at 1.46%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.26%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 16.03%. The 52 week high reached -4.71% and the low went to 47.88%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.52%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.99%, and for the quarter it has been 22.98%. For the half year, Marriott International, Inc. has seen performance at 18.26%. For the year to date it is -0.52%, so does a target price of 83 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Marriott International, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 29.02, combined with a forward P/E of 20.38. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.96, P/S is 2.08, P/B is 3.75, P/cash is 29.6 and finally P/Free cash flow is 33.88.

With a current trading price of 82.09, the company has a dividend yield of 1.46%, representing a payout ratio of 38.20%. The EPS is at 2.83, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.59% after being 24.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 21.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 14.81%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -67.10%.

Marriott International, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -60.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.70%, and return of investment of 184.50%. Long term debt is 1.46, with total debt totaling 1.51. However Marriott International, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.7 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 14.80%, with the operating margin at 8.10%. A healthy profit margin of 4.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 4.00%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 65.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 388.01, with the number of shares float at 320.83.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3090.6, with the volume today at 214057. The related volume is 0.41. The day high today has been -4.71% and the low, 24.47%. The GAP is -0.19%.

