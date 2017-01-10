High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., (NYSE: MMC), with a large market cap of 35120.4. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is in the industry Insurance Brokers and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/30/1987. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s price right now is 67.77 (a change of -0.04% and change from open, -0.10%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.90% and for the month at 0.94%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.12%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.21%. The 52 week high reached -2.87% and the low went to 36.26%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.31%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.35%, and for the quarter it has been 1.73%. For the half year, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has seen performance at 1.49%. For the year to date it is 0.31%, so does a target price of 72.76 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.85, combined with a forward P/E of 18.23. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.97, P/S is 2.66, P/B is 5.26, P/cash is 25.3 and finally P/Free cash flow is 42.31.

With a current trading price of 67.77, the company has a dividend yield of 2.01%, representing a payout ratio of 38.70%. The EPS is at 3.25, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.49% after being 14.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 24.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.58%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.30%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 0.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 25.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 9.40%, and return of investment of 16.00%. Long term debt is 0.67, with total debt totaling 0.71. However Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 43.50%, with the operating margin at 19.90%. A healthy profit margin of 12.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 85.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 518, with the number of shares float at 512.83.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2225.89, with the volume today at 183368. The related volume is 0.47. The day high today has been -2.87% and the low, 8.24%. The GAP is 0.06%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.