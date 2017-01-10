High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., (NYSE: MLM), with a large market cap of 14343.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is in the industry General Building Materials and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/17/1994. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s price right now is 221.43 (a change of 0.94% and change from open, 0.58%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.30% and for the month at 2.26%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.64%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 15.85%. The 52 week high reached -6.15% and the low went to 106.30%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.98%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.56%, and for the quarter it has been 29.20%. For the half year, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has seen performance at 12.08%. For the year to date it is -0.98%, so does a target price of *TBA seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 34.5, combined with a forward P/E of 23.94. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.48, P/S is 3.86, P/B is 3.35, P/cash is 236.31 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 221.43, the company has a dividend yield of 0.77%, representing a payout ratio of 27.80%. The EPS is at 6.36, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 36.29% after being 58.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 15.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 23.25%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 42.90%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 16.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 9.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.20%, and return of investment of 6.30%. Long term debt is 0.37, with total debt totaling 0.42. However Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 23.40%, with the operating margin at 16.00%. A healthy profit margin of 10.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 99.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 65.39, with the number of shares float at 62.89.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 841.34, with the volume today at 70907. The related volume is 0.48. The day high today has been -6.15% and the low, 26.66%. The GAP is 0.36%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.