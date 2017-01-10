High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Mastercard Incorporated, (NYSE: MA), with a large market cap of 116350.82. Mastercard Incorporated is in the industry Credit Services and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/25/2006. Mastercard Incorporated’s price right now is 107.46 (a change of -0.08% and change from open, -0.08%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.42% and for the month at 1.31%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.17%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.68%. The 52 week high reached -1.14% and the low went to 37.98%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.38%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.40%, and for the quarter it has been 5.40%. For the half year, Mastercard Incorporated has seen performance at 21.66%. For the year to date it is 4.38%, so does a target price of 119.23 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Mastercard Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 29.72, combined with a forward P/E of 25.06. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.99, P/S is 11.04, P/B is 18.97, P/cash is 14.59 and finally P/Free cash flow is 34.74.

With a current trading price of 107.46, the company has a dividend yield of 0.82%, representing a payout ratio of 20.90%. The EPS is at 3.62, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.36% after being 8.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 18.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 14.92%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 24.90%.

Mastercard Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 13.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 11.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 68.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 24.40%, and return of investment of 42.30%. Long term debt is 0.53, with total debt totaling 0.53. However Mastercard Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.7 and a quick ratio of 1.7.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 52.20%. A healthy profit margin of 38.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 10.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 77.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1081.83, with the number of shares float at 950.56.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3825.33, with the volume today at 377649. The related volume is 0.57. The day high today has been -1.14% and the low, 8.22%. The GAP is 0.00%.

