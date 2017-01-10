High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Mattel, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAT), with a large market cap of 10600.21. Mattel, Inc. is in the industry Toys & Games and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/4/1982. Mattel, Inc.’s price right now is 30.37 (a change of -0.49% and change from open, -0.43%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.53% and for the month at 2.51%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.99%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -2.12%. The 52 week high reached -9.54% and the low went to 33.68%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 10.78%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.25%, and for the quarter it has been 2.76%. For the half year, Mattel, Inc. has seen performance at -4.92%. For the year to date it is 10.78%, so does a target price of 35.55 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Mattel, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 29.29, combined with a forward P/E of 17.34. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.93, P/S is 1.89, P/B is 4.32, P/cash is 35.68 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 30.37, the company has a dividend yield of 4.98%, representing a payout ratio of 751.90%. The EPS is at 1.04, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 38.04% after being -25.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -10.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.40%.

Mattel, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 0.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 2.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.10%, and return of investment of 8.90%. Long term debt is 0.88, with total debt totaling 1.01. However Mattel, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.9 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 48.00%, with the operating margin at 3.70%. A healthy profit margin of 1.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 98.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 347.32, with the number of shares float at 340.57.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4092.99, with the volume today at 543711. The related volume is 0.78. The day high today has been -6.35% and the low, 11.37%. The GAP is -0.07%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.