High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXIM), with a large market cap of 11529.68. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is in the industry Semiconductor – Broad Line and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s price right now is 40.62 (a change of -0.07% and change from open, -0.15%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.53% and for the month at 1.67%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.86%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.05%. The 52 week high reached -2.55% and the low went to 38.78%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.39%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.25%, and for the quarter it has been 1.96%. For the half year, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has seen performance at 11.26%. For the year to date it is 5.39%, so does a target price of 42.02 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 26.9, combined with a forward P/E of 18.5. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.69, P/S is 5.26, P/B is 5.4, P/cash is 5.08 and finally P/Free cash flow is 37.23.

With a current trading price of 40.62, the company has a dividend yield of 3.25%, representing a payout ratio of 80.10%. The EPS is at 1.51, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.61% after being 10.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -13.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 288.10%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -0.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -2.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.70%, and return of investment of 6.20%. Long term debt is 0.46, with total debt totaling 0.58. However Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 5.3 and a quick ratio of 4.9.

The gross margin is 59.40%, with the operating margin at 22.00%. A healthy profit margin of 19.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 92.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 283.63, with the number of shares float at 279.88.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1896.5, with the volume today at 303604. The related volume is 0.95. The day high today has been -0.22% and the low, 8.84%. The GAP is 0.07%.

