High Market Cap Stock of the Day – McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is McCormick & Company, Incorporated, (NYSE: MKC), with a large market cap of 11428.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated is in the industry Processed & Packaged Goods and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s price right now is 90.06 (a change of -0.09% and change from open, 0.24%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.28% and for the month at 1.26%. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.31%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -6.58%. The 52 week high reached -15.34% and the low went to 16.88%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -3.42%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.44%, and for the quarter it has been -5.19%. For the half year, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has seen performance at -14.10%. For the year to date it is -3.42%, so does a target price of 99.82 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether McCormick & Company, Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 24.94, combined with a forward P/E of 21.92. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.84, P/S is 2.61, P/B is 6.48, P/cash is 85.16 and finally P/Free cash flow is 48.7.

With a current trading price of 90.06, the company has a dividend yield of 2.09%, representing a payout ratio of 34.60%. The EPS is at 3.61, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.55% after being -7.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 2.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.78%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 32.20%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 26.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.20%, and return of investment of 13.60%. Long term debt is 0.6, with total debt totaling 0.92. However McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 0.5.

The gross margin is 41.30%, with the operating margin at 14.50%. A healthy profit margin of 10.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.25%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 126.79, with the number of shares float at 121.09.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 663.48, with the volume today at 108229. The related volume is 0.94. The day high today has been -6.13% and the low, 2.12%. The GAP is -0.33%.

