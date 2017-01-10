High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, (NYSE: MJN), with a large market cap of 13238.84. Mead Johnson Nutrition Company is in the industry Processed & Packaged Goods and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/11/2009. Mead Johnson Nutrition Company’s price right now is 71.1 (a change of -0.70% and change from open, -0.97%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.18% and for the month at 1.39%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.21%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -11.69%. The 52 week high reached -23.84% and the low went to 10.86%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.19%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.99%, and for the quarter it has been -10.17%. For the half year, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company has seen performance at -19.35%. For the year to date it is 1.19%, so does a target price of 79.83 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Mead Johnson Nutrition Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 26.61, combined with a forward P/E of 20.53. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 5.02, P/S is 3.48, P/B is *TBA, P/cash is 7.18 and finally P/Free cash flow is 39.13.

With a current trading price of 71.1, the company has a dividend yield of 2.30%, representing a payout ratio of 61.20%. The EPS is at 2.69, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 1.22% after being -7.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 8.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.30%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.80%.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -4.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -87.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 12.40%, and return of investment of 30.60%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Mead Johnson Nutrition Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.2 and a quick ratio of 1.9.

The gross margin is 63.90%, with the operating margin at 20.70%. A healthy profit margin of 13.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.21%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 98.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 184.9, with the number of shares float at 183.9.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1878.48, with the volume today at 118538. The related volume is 0.36. The day high today has been -9.96% and the low, 1.45%. The GAP is 0.28%.

