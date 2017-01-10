High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Medtronic plc, (NYSE: MDT), with a large market cap of 101871.6. Medtronic plc is in the industry Medical Appliances & Equipment and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/31/1981. Medtronic plc’s price right now is 74.49 (a change of 0.90% and change from open, 0.34%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.73% and for the month at 1.38%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.40%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -8.28%. The 52 week high reached -16.06% and the low went to 7.40%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.64%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.83%, and for the quarter it has been -13.61%. For the half year, Medtronic plc has seen performance at -16.10%. For the year to date it is 3.64%, so does a target price of 84.55 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Medtronic plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 24.52, combined with a forward P/E of 14.71. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.19, P/S is 3.51, P/B is 2.03, P/cash is 9.05 and finally P/Free cash flow is 37.86.

With a current trading price of 74.49, the company has a dividend yield of 2.33%, representing a payout ratio of 53.30%. The EPS is at 3.01, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.90% after being 2.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -2.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.68%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 120.00%.

Medtronic plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 13.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.20%, and return of investment of 5.30%. Long term debt is 0.58, with total debt totaling 0.65. However Medtronic plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.3 and a quick ratio of 2.

The gross margin is 68.70%, with the operating margin at 18.70%. A healthy profit margin of 14.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 84.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1380, with the number of shares float at 1369.96.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 6627.29, with the volume today at 1211048. The related volume is 1.05. The day high today has been -11.94% and the low, 7.40%. The GAP is 0.56%.

