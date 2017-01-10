High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Merck & Co., Inc., (NYSE: MRK), with a large market cap of 168941.5. Merck & Co., Inc. is in the industry Drug Manufacturers – Major and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1970. Merck & Co., Inc.’s price right now is 61.1 (a change of 0.00% and change from open, -0.07%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.67% and for the month at 1.53%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.72%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 4.32%. The 52 week high reached -5.94% and the low went to 31.49%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.79%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.51%, and for the quarter it has been -1.91%. For the half year, Merck & Co., Inc. has seen performance at 4.52%. For the year to date it is 3.79%, so does a target price of 67.28 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Merck & Co., Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 31.08, combined with a forward P/E of 15.85. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4.7, P/S is 4.23, P/B is 3.86, P/cash is 12.84 and finally P/Free cash flow is 251.78.

With a current trading price of 61.1, the company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, representing a payout ratio of 92.90%. The EPS is at 1.97, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 1.90% after being -61.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 41.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.61%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.80%.

Merck & Co., Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -3.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 12.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.60%, and return of investment of 6.40%. Long term debt is 0.54, with total debt totaling 0.57. However Merck & Co., Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.9 and a quick ratio of 1.6.

The gross margin is 64.50%, with the operating margin at 19.60%. A healthy profit margin of 13.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.04%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 74.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2765, with the number of shares float at 2751.68.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 10805.34, with the volume today at 2291463. The related volume is 1.22. The day high today has been -5.94% and the low, 5.63%. The GAP is 0.07%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.