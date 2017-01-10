High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Mettler-Toledo International Inc., (NYSE: MTD), with a large market cap of 10928.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is in the industry Medical Instruments & Supplies and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/14/1997. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s price right now is 426.67 (a change of 0.07% and change from open, -0.49%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.00% and for the month at 1.65%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.86%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.68%. The 52 week high reached -1.80% and the low went to 46.46%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.87%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.69%, and for the quarter it has been 2.25%. For the half year, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has seen performance at 13.60%. For the year to date it is 1.87%, so does a target price of 411.91 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 31.49, combined with a forward P/E of 26.16. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.61, P/S is 4.42, P/B is 22.46, P/cash is 74.8 and finally P/Free cash flow is 31.21.

With a current trading price of 426.67, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 13.54, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.26% after being 9.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 12.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.07%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 19.20%.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 69.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 17.80%, and return of investment of 30.20%. Long term debt is 1.65, with total debt totaling 1.69. However Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 56.90%, with the operating margin at 19.60%. A healthy profit margin of 15.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 97.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 25.63, with the number of shares float at 25.54.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 199.1, with the volume today at 17031. The related volume is 0.49. The day high today has been -1.80% and the low, 7.85%. The GAP is 0.57%.

