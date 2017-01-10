High Market Cap Stock of the Day – MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is MGM Resorts International, (NYSE: MGM), with a large market cap of 16634.32. MGM Resorts International is in the industry Resorts & Casinos and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/12/1990. MGM Resorts International’s price right now is 29.24 (a change of 0.27% and change from open, 0.52%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.02% and for the month at 2.52%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.97%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 17.31%. The 52 week high reached -4.51% and the low went to 80.72%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.14%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.64%, and for the quarter it has been 10.37%. For the half year, MGM Resorts International has seen performance at 26.84%. For the year to date it is 1.14%, so does a target price of 33.92 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether MGM Resorts International is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 58.55, combined with a forward P/E of 21.47. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.7, P/S is 1.81, P/B is 2.68, P/cash is 11.5 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 29.24, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 0.5, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 15.18% after being -170.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 23.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 34.35%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 700.10%.

MGM Resorts International has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 5.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.10%, and return of investment of -0.80%. Long term debt is 2.07, with total debt totaling 2.07. However MGM Resorts International’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 41.70%, with the operating margin at 6.50%. A healthy profit margin of 3.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 15.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 73.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 570.45, with the number of shares float at 483.4.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7015.36, with the volume today at 3631218. The related volume is 2.97. The day high today has been -4.51% and the low, 13.64%. The GAP is -0.24%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.