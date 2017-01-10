High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Microchip Technology Incorporated, (NASDAQ: MCHP), with a large market cap of 13677.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated is in the industry Semiconductor – Broad Line and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/19/1993. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s price right now is 64.27 (a change of -0.23% and change from open, -0.23%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.14% and for the month at 1.75%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.75%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 13.87%. The 52 week high reached -3.80% and the low went to 69.32%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.42%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.12%, and for the quarter it has been 4.38%. For the half year, Microchip Technology Incorporated has seen performance at 24.47%. For the year to date it is 0.42%, so does a target price of 70.75 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Microchip Technology Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 276.48, combined with a forward P/E of 15.9. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 16.36, P/S is 4.94, P/B is 5.51, P/cash is 27.87 and finally P/Free cash flow is 28.07.

With a current trading price of 64.27, the company has a dividend yield of 2.24%, representing a payout ratio of 552.30%. The EPS is at 0.23, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.00% after being -9.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -7.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 16.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -49.10%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 61.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 2.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.80%, and return of investment of 8.60%. Long term debt is 1.23, with total debt totaling 0. However Microchip Technology Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.6 and a quick ratio of 1.8.

The gross margin is 48.90%, with the operating margin at 5.80%. A healthy profit margin of 1.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 2.38%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 98.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 212.32, with the number of shares float at 210.47.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2109.29, with the volume today at 165411. The related volume is 0.46. The day high today has been -3.80% and the low, 8.83%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.