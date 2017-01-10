High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Micron Technology, Inc., (NASDAQ: MU), with a large market cap of 23399.14. Micron Technology, Inc. is in the industry Semiconductor- Memory Chips and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/16/1989. Micron Technology, Inc.’s price right now is 22.45 (a change of 0.49% and change from open, 0.40%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.54% and for the month at 2.85%. The 20 day simple moving average is 14.18%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 47.68%. The 52 week high reached -5.03% and the low went to 141.14%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.92%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 9.30%, and for the quarter it has been 26.86%. For the half year, Micron Technology, Inc. has seen performance at 76.74%. For the year to date it is 1.92%, so does a target price of 26.58 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Micron Technology, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 8.08. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.8, P/B is 1.89, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 22.45, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.3, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 13.51% after being -110.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -29.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 1.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -13.10%.

Micron Technology, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 18.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -2.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of -1.10%, and return of investment of 0.70%. Long term debt is 0.69, with total debt totaling 0.78. However Micron Technology, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.7 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 20.50%, with the operating margin at 2.40%. A healthy profit margin of -2.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 87.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1047.41, with the number of shares float at 984.35.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 25529.68, with the volume today at 4093486. The related volume is 0.95. The day high today has been -5.03% and the low, 36.47%. The GAP is 0.09%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.