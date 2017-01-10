High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Mohawk Industries, Inc., (NYSE: MHK), with a large market cap of 15102.5. Mohawk Industries, Inc. is in the industry Home Furnishings & Fixtures and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/1/1992. Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s price right now is 204.46 (a change of 0.36% and change from open, 0.65%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.67% and for the month at 1.59%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.61%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 2.84%. The 52 week high reached -5.60% and the low went to 37.63%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.03%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.88%, and for the quarter it has been 3.01%. For the half year, Mohawk Industries, Inc. has seen performance at 4.02%. For the year to date it is 2.03%, so does a target price of 235.38 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Mohawk Industries, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.1, combined with a forward P/E of 15.31. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.99, P/S is 1.72, P/B is 2.67, P/cash is 134.72 and finally P/Free cash flow is 24.08.

With a current trading price of 204.46, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 11.92, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 5.82% after being 14.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 25.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 25.30%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.70%, and return of investment of 8.80%. Long term debt is 0.21, with total debt totaling 0.48. However Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 31.80%, with the operating margin at 13.90%. A healthy profit margin of 10.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 78.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 74.13, with the number of shares float at 61.9.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 634.61, with the volume today at 42240. The related volume is 0.38. The day high today has been -0.94% and the low, 16.49%. The GAP is -0.29%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.