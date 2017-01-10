High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Monsanto Company, (NYSE: MON), with a large market cap of 47730.99. Monsanto Company is in the industry Agricultural Chemicals and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/18/2000. Monsanto Company’s price right now is 108.56 (a change of -0.36% and change from open, 0.06%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.31% and for the month at 0.95%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.98%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.53%. The 52 week high reached -3.47% and the low went to 32.55%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.09%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.89%, and for the quarter it has been 5.95%. For the half year, Monsanto Company has seen performance at 7.32%. For the year to date it is 4.09%, so does a target price of 119.81 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Monsanto Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 36.27, combined with a forward P/E of 20.15. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4.53, P/S is 3.54, P/B is 10.84, P/cash is 21.64 and finally P/Free cash flow is 62.39.

With a current trading price of 108.56, the company has a dividend yield of 1.98%, representing a payout ratio of 58.50%. The EPS is at 3, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.49% after being -37.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 0.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 107.40%.

Monsanto Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 19.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 35.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.00%, and return of investment of 12.40%. Long term debt is 1.83, with total debt totaling 1.96. However Monsanto Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 52.00%, with the operating margin at 22.10%. A healthy profit margin of 12.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 75.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 438.1, with the number of shares float at 436.47.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2066.37, with the volume today at 176261. The related volume is 0.49. The day high today has been -0.45% and the low, 12.09%. The GAP is -0.41%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.