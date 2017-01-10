High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Monster Beverage Corporation, (NASDAQ: MNST), with a large market cap of 25668.08. Monster Beverage Corporation is in the industry Beverages – Soft Drinks and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/18/1995. Monster Beverage Corporation’s price right now is 43.97 (a change of -0.97% and change from open, -0.63%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.03% and for the month at 2.21%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.63%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -9.34%. The 52 week high reached -20.77% and the low went to 16.65%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.14%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.16%, and for the quarter it has been -8.67%. For the half year, Monster Beverage Corporation has seen performance at -17.27%. For the year to date it is 0.14%, so does a target price of 54.29 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Monster Beverage Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 39.75, combined with a forward P/E of 29.52. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.95, P/S is 8.73, P/B is 7.46, P/cash is 42.84 and finally P/Free cash flow is 144.85.

With a current trading price of 43.97, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.12, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 21.68% after being 2.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 20.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 20.37%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 17.50%.

Monster Beverage Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 15.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 13.80%, and return of investment of 11.40%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0. However Monster Beverage Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.3 and a quick ratio of 2.9.

The gross margin is 61.40%, with the operating margin at 36.10%. A healthy profit margin of 23.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.00%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 66.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 578.11, with the number of shares float at 391.16.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3179.68, with the volume today at 439842. The related volume is 0.82. The day high today has been -10.00% and the low, 8.19%. The GAP is -0.34%.

