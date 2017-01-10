High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Morgan Stanley, (NYSE: MS), with a large market cap of 78838.81. Morgan Stanley is in the industry Investment Brokerage – National and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/23/1993. Morgan Stanley’s price right now is 43.04 (a change of 0.77% and change from open, 0.16%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.44% and for the month at 1.99%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.89%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 38.01%. The 52 week high reached -2.47% and the low went to 107.16%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.09%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.16%, and for the quarter it has been 32.98%. For the half year, Morgan Stanley has seen performance at 63.50%. For the year to date it is 1.09%, so does a target price of 42.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Morgan Stanley is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.08, combined with a forward P/E of 13.08. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.26, P/S is 2.18, P/B is 1.13, P/cash is 2.93 and finally P/Free cash flow is 4.36.

With a current trading price of 43.04, the company has a dividend yield of 1.87%, representing a payout ratio of 25.50%. The EPS is at 2.5, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 18.25% after being 81.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 3.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 13.58%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 66.50%.

Morgan Stanley has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 14.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.60%, and return of investment of 1.50%. Long term debt is 2.5, with total debt totaling 5.36. However Morgan Stanley’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 87.00%, with the operating margin at 22.20%. A healthy profit margin of 13.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 62.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1845.91, with the number of shares float at 1432.76.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 12004.96, with the volume today at 1913356. The related volume is 0.91. The day high today has been -2.47% and the low, 32.19%. The GAP is 0.61%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.