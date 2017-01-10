High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Motorola Solutions, Inc., (NYSE: MSI), with a large market cap of 13736.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. is in the industry Communication Equipment and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/3/1977. Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s price right now is 82.41 (a change of -0.73% and change from open, -0.66%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.16% and for the month at 1.37%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.74%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 11.84%. The 52 week high reached -5.87% and the low went to 42.60%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.16%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.27%, and for the quarter it has been 12.10%. For the half year, Motorola Solutions, Inc. has seen performance at 26.00%. For the year to date it is 0.16%, so does a target price of 78 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Motorola Solutions, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 24.51, combined with a forward P/E of 16.19. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.49, P/S is 2.35, P/B is *TBA, P/cash is 7.93 and finally P/Free cash flow is 48.88.

With a current trading price of 82.41, the company has a dividend yield of 2.26%, representing a payout ratio of 47.50%. The EPS is at 3.39, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.68% after being 211.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 34.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 16.45%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 80.90%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -5.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -148.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.90%, and return of investment of 16.80%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.8 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 47.60%, with the operating margin at 18.00%. A healthy profit margin of 10.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 89.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 165.46, with the number of shares float at 164.87.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 959.24, with the volume today at 56434. The related volume is 0.34. The day high today has been -5.87% and the low, 16.34%. The GAP is -0.07%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.