High Market Cap Stock of the Day – MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is MPLX LP, (NYSE: MPLX), with a large market cap of 12685.49. MPLX LP is in the industry Oil & Gas Pipelines and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/26/2012. MPLX LP’s price right now is 35.47 (a change of 0.60% and change from open, -1.31%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.19% and for the month at 2.07%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.31%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 11.73%. The 52 week high reached -2.21% and the low went to 127.36%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.85%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 11.27%, and for the quarter it has been 13.67%. For the half year, MPLX LP has seen performance at 10.79%. For the year to date it is 1.85%, so does a target price of 41 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether MPLX LP is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 29.63. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 5.92, P/B is 1.32, P/cash is 60.99 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 35.47, the company has a dividend yield of 5.84%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.36, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 16900.00% after being -34.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -5.37%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.74%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -48.20%.

MPLX LP has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 228.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 11.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -0.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of -0.50%, and return of investment of 1.40%. Long term debt is 0.59, with total debt totaling 0. However MPLX LP’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 54.90%, with the operating margin at 16.80%. A healthy profit margin of -3.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 79.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 359.77, with the number of shares float at 221.66.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1684.16, with the volume today at 109414. The related volume is 0.37. The day high today has been -2.21% and the low, 14.20%. The GAP is 1.93%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.