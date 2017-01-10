High Market Cap Stock of the Day – M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is M&T Bank Corporation, (NYSE: MTB), with a large market cap of 23999.13. M&T Bank Corporation is in the industry Regional – Northeast Banks and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/4/1991. M&T Bank Corporation’s price right now is 156.32 (a change of 0.23% and change from open, 0.13%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.76% and for the month at 1.51%. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.76%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 28.07%. The 52 week high reached -2.76% and the low went to 59.91%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.30%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.09%, and for the quarter it has been 33.02%. For the half year, M&T Bank Corporation has seen performance at 35.31%. For the year to date it is -0.30%, so does a target price of *TBA seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether M&T Bank Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.82, combined with a forward P/E of 18.09. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.79, P/S is 6.29, P/B is 1.61, P/cash is 1.83 and finally P/Free cash flow is 24.15.

With a current trading price of 156.32, the company has a dividend yield of 1.80%, representing a payout ratio of 36.80%. The EPS is at 7.49, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.80% after being -3.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 4.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.47%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 8.60%.

M&T Bank Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 25.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.00%, and return of investment of 8.10%. Long term debt is 0.68, with total debt totaling 0.68. However M&T Bank Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 86.20%. A healthy profit margin of 31.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 78.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 153.88, with the number of shares float at 144.16.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1053.3, with the volume today at 98895. The related volume is 0.54. The day high today has been -2.76% and the low, 30.82%. The GAP is 0.10%.

