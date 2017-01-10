High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Mylan N.V., (NASDAQ: MYL), with a large market cap of 21199.71. Mylan N.V. is in the industry Drugs – Generic and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/18/1987. Mylan N.V.’s price right now is 38.72 (a change of -0.59% and change from open, -1.30%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.20% and for the month at 2.34%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.05%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -7.78%. The 52 week high reached -28.60% and the low went to 15.24%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.10%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 12.90%, and for the quarter it has been 8.38%. For the half year, Mylan N.V. has seen performance at -12.57%. For the year to date it is 2.10%, so does a target price of 50.11 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Mylan N.V. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 76.37, combined with a forward P/E of 7.27. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 8.45, P/S is 2.06, P/B is 1.72, P/cash is 16.87 and finally P/Free cash flow is 10.85.

With a current trading price of 38.72, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 0.51, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.99% after being -31.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 20.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.04%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -127.40%.

Mylan N.V. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 13.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 11.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 2.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.90%, and return of investment of 8.20%. Long term debt is 0.96, with total debt totaling 1.34. However Mylan N.V.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 43.60%, with the operating margin at 8.00%. A healthy profit margin of 2.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 65.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 544.28, with the number of shares float at 439.79.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 6072.07, with the volume today at 434114. The related volume is 0.42. The day high today has been -4.40% and the low, 15.24%. The GAP is 0.72%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.