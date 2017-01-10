High Market Cap Stock of the Day – National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is National Grid plc, (NYSE: NGG), with a large market cap of 43335.51. National Grid plc is in the industry Gas Utilities and sector Utilities. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/10/2005. National Grid plc’s price right now is 57.01 (a change of -1.11% and change from open, -0.19%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.05% and for the month at 1.08%. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.44%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -14.55%. The 52 week high reached -22.72% and the low went to 0.90%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.17%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.14%, and for the quarter it has been -10.25%. For the half year, National Grid plc has seen performance at -20.35%. For the year to date it is -1.17%, so does a target price of 68.69 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether National Grid plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.09, combined with a forward P/E of 13.6. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 9, P/S is 2.26, P/B is 2.78, P/cash is 10.22 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 57.01, the company has a dividend yield of 5.19%, representing a payout ratio of 79.70%. The EPS is at 3.37, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.54% after being 28.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 2.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 1.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -44.30%.

National Grid plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 13.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.50%, and return of investment of 8.70%. Long term debt is 2.24, with total debt totaling 2.57. However National Grid plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.7 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 21.40%. A healthy profit margin of 13.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 3.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 6.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 751.7, with the number of shares float at 718.83.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 746.18, with the volume today at 236069. The related volume is 1.82. The day high today has been -11.70% and the low, 0.90%. The GAP is -0.92%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.