High Market Cap Stock of the Day – NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is NetEase, Inc., (NASDAQ: NTES), with a large market cap of 31457.81. NetEase, Inc. is in the industry Internet Software & Services and sector Technology. The home country is China, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/30/2000. NetEase, Inc.’s price right now is 238.88 (a change of 1.69% and change from open, 0.39%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.06% and for the month at 3.04%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.07%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 19.14%. The 52 week high reached -12.07% and the low went to 87.29%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 9.08%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.26%, and for the quarter it has been -6.83%. For the half year, NetEase, Inc. has seen performance at 20.30%. For the year to date it is 9.08%, so does a target price of 281.51 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether NetEase, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.21, combined with a forward P/E of 16.09. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 6.32, P/S is 6.38, P/B is 6.06, P/cash is 7.02 and finally P/Free cash flow is 21.93.

With a current trading price of 238.88, the company has a dividend yield of 1.33%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 11.07, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 18.33% after being 40.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 24.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 3.36%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 45.70%.

NetEase, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 38.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 32.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 31.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 22.40%, and return of investment of 19.00%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0.09. However NetEase, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.8 and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 57.10%, with the operating margin at 32.90%. A healthy profit margin of 29.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 45.00%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 58.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 133.92, with the number of shares float at 129.84.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1133.88, with the volume today at 336134. The related volume is 1.75. The day high today has been -11.77% and the low, 13.15%. The GAP is 1.30%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.