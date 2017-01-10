High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Newell Brands Inc., (NYSE: NWL), with a large market cap of 22557.02. Newell Brands Inc. is in the industry Housewares & Accessories and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/19/1984. Newell Brands Inc.’s price right now is 46.96 (a change of 0.04% and change from open, -0.28%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.99% and for the month at 1.79%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.28%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -3.18%. The 52 week high reached -14.68% and the low went to 43.54%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.13%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.83%, and for the quarter it has been -9.22%. For the half year, Newell Brands Inc. has seen performance at -2.67%. For the year to date it is 5.13%, so does a target price of 58.13 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Newell Brands Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 87.25, combined with a forward P/E of 15.67. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 6.72, P/S is 2.11, P/B is 1.99, P/cash is 33.67 and finally P/Free cash flow is 46.73.

With a current trading price of 46.96, the company has a dividend yield of 1.62%, representing a payout ratio of 85.70%. The EPS is at 0.54, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.92% after being -28.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 0.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.98%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -22.40%.

Newell Brands Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 158.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 5.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.70%, and return of investment of 7.20%. Long term debt is 1.05, with total debt totaling 1.12. However Newell Brands Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.9 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 32.50%, with the operating margin at 4.40%. A healthy profit margin of 3.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 96.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 480.55, with the number of shares float at 473.76.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4193.82, with the volume today at 412961. The related volume is 0.57. The day high today has been -8.42% and the low, 6.15%. The GAP is 0.32%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.