High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Nielsen Holdings plc, (NYSE: NLSN), with a large market cap of 15144.12. Nielsen Holdings plc is in the industry Information & Delivery Services and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/27/2011. Nielsen Holdings plc’s price right now is 41.69 (a change of -1.58% and change from open, -0.60%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.25% and for the month at 1.72%. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.39%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -16.51%. The 52 week high reached -24.50% and the low went to 1.68%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.98%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.40%, and for the quarter it has been -18.52%. For the half year, Nielsen Holdings plc has seen performance at -19.63%. For the year to date it is 0.98%, so does a target price of 49.06 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Nielsen Holdings plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 25.99, combined with a forward P/E of 15.56. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.15, P/S is 2.41, P/B is 3.56, P/cash is 33.96 and finally P/Free cash flow is 138.94.

With a current trading price of 41.69, the company has a dividend yield of 2.93%, representing a payout ratio of 71.70%. The EPS is at 1.63, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -0.98% after being 53.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 23.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.24%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -6.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.80%, and return of investment of 6.00%. Long term debt is 1.74, with total debt totaling 1.87. However Nielsen Holdings plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 58.70%, with the operating margin at 17.70%. A healthy profit margin of 9.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 92.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 357.51, with the number of shares float at 355.71.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3081.27, with the volume today at 252855. The related volume is 0.47. The day high today has been -9.18% and the low, 1.68%. The GAP is -0.99%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.