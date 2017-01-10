High Market Cap Stock of the Day – NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is NIKE, Inc., (NYSE: NKE), with a large market cap of 87498.9. NIKE, Inc. is in the industry Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/2/1980. NIKE, Inc.’s price right now is 53.32 (a change of -0.11% and change from open, -0.43%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.73% and for the month at 1.78%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.16%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -2.54%. The 52 week high reached -17.76% and the low went to 9.19%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.02%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.46%, and for the quarter it has been 3.44%. For the half year, NIKE, Inc. has seen performance at -5.47%. For the year to date it is 5.02%, so does a target price of 62 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether NIKE, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 23.56, combined with a forward P/E of 20.24. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.95, P/S is 2.61, P/B is 7.18, P/cash is 14.31 and finally P/Free cash flow is 32.36.

With a current trading price of 53.32, the company has a dividend yield of 1.35%, representing a payout ratio of 28.50%. The EPS is at 2.27, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.98% after being 16.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 14.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.09%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 10.90%.

NIKE, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 31.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 18.00%, and return of investment of 25.50%. Long term debt is 0.28, with total debt totaling 0.29. However NIKE, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.1 and a quick ratio of 2.1.

The gross margin is 45.40%, with the operating margin at 13.40%. A healthy profit margin of 11.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 78.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1639.17, with the number of shares float at 1307.51.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 9197.83, with the volume today at 1252879. The related volume is 0.78. The day high today has been -1.42% and the low, 9.19%. The GAP is 0.32%.

