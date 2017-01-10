High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NYSE:NTT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, (NYSE: NTT), with a large market cap of 90759.67. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation is in the industry Telecom Services – Foreign and sector Technology. The home country is Japan, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/29/1994. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation’s price right now is 43.79 (a change of 0.78% and change from open, 0.46%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.83% and for the month at 0.87%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.32%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -1.57%. The 52 week high reached -11.84% and the low went to 15.27%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.28%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 9.28%, and for the quarter it has been -2.32%. For the half year, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation has seen performance at -10.67%. For the year to date it is 3.28%, so does a target price of 57.25 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 12.44, combined with a forward P/E of 11.27. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.21, P/S is 0.91, P/B is 1.17, P/cash is 9.5 and finally P/Free cash flow is 11.11.

With a current trading price of 43.79, the company has a dividend yield of 2.39%, representing a payout ratio of 29.80%. The EPS is at 3.49, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.88% after being 47.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 12.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.30%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.00%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 9.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.10%, and return of investment of 7.60%. Long term debt is 0.39, with total debt totaling 0.47. However Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 51.60%, with the operating margin at 13.40%. A healthy profit margin of 7.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 41.00%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 1.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2088.83, with the number of shares float at 839.82.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 255.23, with the volume today at 26319. The related volume is 0.59. The day high today has been -2.69% and the low, 13.89%. The GAP is 0.32%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.