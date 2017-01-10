High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Noble Energy, Inc., (NYSE: NBL), with a large market cap of 16079.38. Noble Energy, Inc. is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/4/1982. Noble Energy, Inc.’s price right now is 36.98 (a change of -1.12% and change from open, -1.57%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.48% and for the month at 2.44%. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.36%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.80%. The 52 week high reached -12.02% and the low went to 57.39%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.73%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.63%, and for the quarter it has been 6.12%. For the half year, Noble Energy, Inc. has seen performance at 4.59%. For the year to date it is -1.73%, so does a target price of 45.65 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Noble Energy, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of *TBA. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 4.83, P/B is 1.68, P/cash is 8.84 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 36.98, the company has a dividend yield of 1.07%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -6.43, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 53.20% after being -283.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -39.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 50.30%.

Noble Energy, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 11.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -28.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of -12.00%, and return of investment of -14.60%. Long term debt is 0.82, with total debt totaling 0.83. However Noble Energy, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.8 and a quick ratio of 1.8.

The gross margin is 87.30%, with the operating margin at -79.50%. A healthy profit margin of -83.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 94.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 429.93, with the number of shares float at 423.41.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3736.66, with the volume today at 441447. The related volume is 0.68. The day high today has been -12.02% and the low, 9.05%. The GAP is 0.45%.

