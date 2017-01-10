High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Nomura Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: NMR), with a large market cap of 23185.87. Nomura Holdings, Inc. is in the industry Investment Brokerage – National and sector Financial. The home country is Japan, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/16/1995. Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s price right now is 5.95 (a change of -0.34% and change from open, 0.17%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.41% and for the month at 1.28%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.67%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 28.41%. The 52 week high reached -12.11% and the low went to 78.68%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.19%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.33%, and for the quarter it has been 32.37%. For the half year, Nomura Holdings, Inc. has seen performance at 60.92%. For the year to date it is 1.19%, so does a target price of 5.23 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Nomura Holdings, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.45, combined with a forward P/E of 15.04. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.68, P/S is 1.63, P/B is 0.93, P/cash is 0.78 and finally P/Free cash flow is 1.71.

With a current trading price of 5.95, the company has a dividend yield of 1.84%, representing a payout ratio of 8.70%. The EPS is at 0.29, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -5.25% after being -40.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 35.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.20%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 32.10%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 4.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.30%, and return of investment of 0.50%. Long term debt is 2.8, with total debt totaling 10.29. However Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 80.50%, with the operating margin at 11.20%. A healthy profit margin of 7.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 0.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 3883.73, with the number of shares float at 3812.03.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 180.31, with the volume today at 5017. The related volume is 0.16. The day high today has been -12.11% and the low, 23.19%. The GAP is -0.50%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.