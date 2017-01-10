High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Northern Trust Corporation, (NASDAQ: NTRS), with a large market cap of 20217.82. Northern Trust Corporation is in the industry Asset Management and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Northern Trust Corporation’s price right now is 89.18 (a change of 0.17% and change from open, -0.07%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.80% and for the month at 1.83%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.87%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 23.79%. The 52 week high reached -1.96% and the low went to 67.43%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.02%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.31%, and for the quarter it has been 24.32%. For the half year, Northern Trust Corporation has seen performance at 38.29%. For the year to date it is -0.02%, so does a target price of 87.81 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Northern Trust Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.17, combined with a forward P/E of 18.81. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.79, P/S is 4.02, P/B is 2.32, P/cash is 4.13 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 89.18, the company has a dividend yield of 1.71%, representing a payout ratio of 43.30%. The EPS is at 4.21, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.15% after being 20.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 7.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.85%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.70%.

Northern Trust Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 5.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 11.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.80%, and return of investment of 0.90%. Long term debt is 0.37, with total debt totaling 12.3. However Northern Trust Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 97.00%, with the operating margin at 29.60%. A healthy profit margin of 19.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 81.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 227.09, with the number of shares float at 224.98.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1388.87, with the volume today at 74320. The related volume is 0.32. The day high today has been -1.96% and the low, 25.63%. The GAP is 0.24%.

