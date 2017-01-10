High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Northrop Grumman Corporation, (NYSE: NOC), with a large market cap of 41434.17. Northrop Grumman Corporation is in the industry Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/31/1981. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s price right now is 234.93 (a change of -0.37% and change from open, -0.23%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.96% and for the month at 1.49%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.25%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.58%. The 52 week high reached -7.10% and the low went to 36.45%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.39%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.58%, and for the quarter it has been 9.86%. For the half year, Northrop Grumman Corporation has seen performance at 7.07%. For the year to date it is 1.39%, so does a target price of 251 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Northrop Grumman Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.12, combined with a forward P/E of 19.55. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.24, P/S is 1.74, P/B is 7.28, P/cash is 37.56 and finally P/Free cash flow is 26.85.

With a current trading price of 234.93, the company has a dividend yield of 1.53%, representing a payout ratio of 28.70%. The EPS is at 11.72, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.18% after being 6.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 10.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 22.10%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -3.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 37.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.80%, and return of investment of 19.10%. Long term debt is 1.11, with total debt totaling 0. However Northrop Grumman Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 23.60%, with the operating margin at 12.80%. A healthy profit margin of 9.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 175.71, with the number of shares float at 174.87.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1147.18, with the volume today at 109658. The related volume is 0.55. The day high today has been -7.10% and the low, 6.44%. The GAP is -0.15%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.