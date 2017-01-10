High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., (NASDAQ: NCLH), with a large market cap of 10152.88. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is in the industry Resorts & Casinos and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/18/2013. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s price right now is 44.89 (a change of 1.13% and change from open, 1.26%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.67% and for the month at 2.72%. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.09%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.79%. The 52 week high reached -20.97% and the low went to 31.41%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.37%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.06%, and for the quarter it has been 15.42%. For the half year, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has seen performance at 2.85%. For the year to date it is 4.37%, so does a target price of 45.94 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.88, combined with a forward P/E of 11.77. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.21, P/S is 2.12, P/B is 2.22, P/cash is 65.33 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 44.89, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.63, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.10% after being 16.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 70.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 14.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 37.60%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 15.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 16.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 14.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.70%, and return of investment of 6.80%. Long term debt is 1.28, with total debt totaling 1.41. However Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.2 and a quick ratio of 0.2.

The gross margin is 41.20%, with the operating margin at 18.60%. A healthy profit margin of 12.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 92.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 228.72, with the number of shares float at 198.99.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1723.39, with the volume today at 92932. The related volume is 0.32. The day high today has been -1.34% and the low, 27.49%. The GAP is -0.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.