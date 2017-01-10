High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Novartis AG, (NYSE: NVS), with a large market cap of 194697.73. Novartis AG is in the industry Drug Manufacturers – Major and sector Healthcare. The home country is Switzerland, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/7/1996. Novartis AG’s price right now is 74.09 (a change of -0.11% and change from open, -0.28%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.04% and for the month at 0.91%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.28%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -3.51%. The 52 week high reached -11.35% and the low went to 10.70%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.83%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 8.09%, and for the quarter it has been -5.26%. For the half year, Novartis AG has seen performance at -9.89%. For the year to date it is 1.83%, so does a target price of 91.6 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Novartis AG is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 26.18, combined with a forward P/E of 15.38. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 5.61, P/S is 3.92, P/B is 2.35, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is 103.07.

With a current trading price of 74.09, the company has a dividend yield of 3.67%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.83, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 2.23% after being -33.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -7.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 4.67%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.10%.

Novartis AG has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 9.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.10%, and return of investment of 7.80%. Long term debt is 0.24, with total debt totaling 0.35. However Novartis AG’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 64.90%, with the operating margin at 16.80%. A healthy profit margin of 13.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 9.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 10.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2625.02, with the number of shares float at 2531.62.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3303.52, with the volume today at 439479. The related volume is 0.76. The day high today has been -0.56% and the low, 10.70%. The GAP is 0.18%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.