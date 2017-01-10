High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Novo Nordisk A/S, (NYSE: NVO), with a large market cap of 73312.81. Novo Nordisk A/S is in the industry Drug Manufacturers – Other and sector Healthcare. The home country is Denmark, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/4/1982. Novo Nordisk A/S’s price right now is 36.08 (a change of -1.15% and change from open, -0.14%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.16% and for the month at 1.23%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.86%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -22.54%. The 52 week high reached -36.99% and the low went to 16.80%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.78%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.69%, and for the quarter it has been -10.39%. For the half year, Novo Nordisk A/S has seen performance at -33.44%. For the year to date it is 1.78%, so does a target price of 35.1 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Novo Nordisk A/S is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.35, combined with a forward P/E of 16.29. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.97, P/S is 4.63, P/B is 15.67, P/cash is 30.99 and finally P/Free cash flow is 34.78.

With a current trading price of 36.08, the company has a dividend yield of 3.86%, representing a payout ratio of 43.30%. The EPS is at 2.1, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.61% after being 34.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 22.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.80%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 18.80%.

Novo Nordisk A/S has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 12.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 89.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 42.90%, and return of investment of 85.00%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0.01. However Novo Nordisk A/S’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 84.80%, with the operating margin at 43.50%. A healthy profit margin of 33.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 26.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 9.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2008.57, with the number of shares float at 1256.68.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4161.84, with the volume today at 372060. The related volume is 0.51. The day high today has been -12.74% and the low, 16.80%. The GAP is -1.01%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.