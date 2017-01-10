High Market Cap Stock of the Day – NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (NYSE:DCM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is NTT DOCOMO, Inc., (NYSE: DCM), with a large market cap of 95053.57. NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is in the industry Diversified Communication Services and sector Technology. The home country is Japan, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/30/1999. NTT DOCOMO, Inc.’s price right now is 23.58 (a change of 0.04% and change from open, 0.21%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.78% and for the month at 0.84%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.36%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.45%. The 52 week high reached -17.06% and the low went to 21.36%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.60%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.48%, and for the quarter it has been -1.22%. For the half year, NTT DOCOMO, Inc. has seen performance at -16.09%. For the year to date it is 3.60%, so does a target price of 24.74 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.19, combined with a forward P/E of 27.15. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.16, P/S is 2.38, P/B is 1.87, P/cash is 7.71 and finally P/Free cash flow is 29.83.

With a current trading price of 23.58, the company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, representing a payout ratio of 20.80%. The EPS is at 1.46, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.91% after being 39.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 3.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 13.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 39.20%.

NTT DOCOMO, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 11.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.90%, and return of investment of 10.30%. Long term debt is 0.04, with total debt totaling 0.04. However NTT DOCOMO, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.4 and a quick ratio of 2.3.

The gross margin is 61.10%, with the operating margin at 19.70%. A healthy profit margin of 13.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 66.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 0.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 4032.82, with the number of shares float at 1540.1.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 181.32, with the volume today at 8830. The related volume is 0.28. The day high today has been -7.24% and the low, 7.38%. The GAP is -0.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.