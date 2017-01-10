High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Nucor Corporation, (NYSE: NUE), with a large market cap of 19186.78. Nucor Corporation is in the industry Steel & Iron and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/1/1983. Nucor Corporation’s price right now is 60.33 (a change of 1.16% and change from open, -0.04%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.21% and for the month at 2.66%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.15%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 17.67%. The 52 week high reached -10.73% and the low went to 83.39%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.20%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -10.10%, and for the quarter it has been 26.62%. For the half year, Nucor Corporation has seen performance at 11.03%. For the year to date it is 0.20%, so does a target price of 62.25 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Nucor Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 37.37, combined with a forward P/E of 17.43. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.56, P/S is 1.22, P/B is 2.47, P/cash is 8.15 and finally P/Free cash flow is 23.02.

With a current trading price of 60.33, the company has a dividend yield of 2.53%, representing a payout ratio of 74.50%. The EPS is at 1.6, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 51.35% after being -50.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 21.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 24.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 19.20%.

Nucor Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.40%, and return of investment of 5.60%. Long term debt is 0.56, with total debt totaling 0.57. However Nucor Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.5 and a quick ratio of 2.3.

The gross margin is 11.80%, with the operating margin at 7.60%. A healthy profit margin of 4.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 321.71, with the number of shares float at 316.61.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3163.3, with the volume today at 341359. The related volume is 0.62. The day high today has been -10.73% and the low, 30.24%. The GAP is 1.21%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.