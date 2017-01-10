High Market Cap Stock of the Day – NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is NVIDIA Corporation, (NASDAQ: NVDA), with a large market cap of 56637.4. NVIDIA Corporation is in the industry Semiconductor – Specialized and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/22/1999. NVIDIA Corporation’s price right now is 106.54 (a change of -0.69% and change from open, -1.16%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 4.61% and for the month at 4.35%. The 20 day simple moving average is 16.72%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 72.95%. The 52 week high reached -11.16% and the low went to 334.60%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.51%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 12.84%, and for the quarter it has been 60.72%. For the half year, NVIDIA Corporation has seen performance at 106.92%. For the year to date it is 0.51%, so does a target price of 94.71 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether NVIDIA Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 56.05, combined with a forward P/E of 39.4. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.96, P/S is 9.23, P/B is 10.84, P/cash is 8.49 and finally P/Free cash flow is 52.64.

With a current trading price of 106.54, the company has a dividend yield of 0.52%, representing a payout ratio of 20.60%. The EPS is at 1.91, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.37% after being -3.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 20.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 28.58%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 90.60%.

NVIDIA Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 53.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 26.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 15.20%, and return of investment of 10.30%. Long term debt is 0.38, with total debt totaling 0.57. However NVIDIA Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 4.1 and a quick ratio of 3.7.

The gross margin is 57.90%, with the operating margin at 23.70%. A healthy profit margin of 19.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 86.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 527.94, with the number of shares float at 503.7.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 16373.19, with the volume today at 5917129. The related volume is 2.13. The day high today has been -11.16% and the low, 60.26%. The GAP is 0.48%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.